ECJ Says Tax Evader Can Be Charged With Money Laundering

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- European Union law does not stop the perpetrator of a criminal tax offense from being prosecuted for subsequently laundering the money gained from the crime, the European Court of Justice said Thursday in a preliminary ruling. The ruling came in response to a request for an opinion as to whether provisions that prevent a person from being prosecuted over the same offense twice prevent someone who has engaged in tax evasion from being convicted for money laundering. From 2009 to 2013 a Romanian taxpayer whose name is not included in the ruling failed to record tax documents proving the receipt of...

