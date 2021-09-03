Constangy Adds 6 Attys Led By New Noncompete Co-Chair

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has added an experienced litigator as its new trade secrets and unfair competition co-chair along with five other new attorneys, the firm said recently. Jackie Johnson joined Constangy Brooks' Dallas office as a partner on Wednesday after having spent the past year and a half running a solo practice and over 20 years with employment firm Littler Mendelson PC before that. Johnson told Law360 Pulse on Friday that she chose to join Constangy Brooks because it gave her the larger platform that her practice needed while also providing the flexibility to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS