Anderson Kill Adds Crypto Litigator As Shareholder In Philly

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A litigator with a growing reputation as a top adviser on cryptocurrency and blockchain matters has joined Anderson Kill PC's Philadelphia office, the firm announced this week. Noah Axler has been welcomed by Anderson Kill as a shareholder in the firm's technology, media and distributed systems group. He also brings his class action and whistleblower practice to the firm's corporate and commercial litigation group. He told Law360 Pulse on Friday that he moved to Anderson Kill to become part of a larger platform. "I was looking for a bigger platform to expand my practice," Axler said. "Anderson Kill is in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS