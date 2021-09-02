Singapore Unveils Regulatory Regime To Allow SPAC Listings

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Singapore's stock exchange on Thursday unveiled rules that would permit listings of special purpose acquisition companies, which are alternative funding vehicles that take companies public through mergers, a move that follows the proliferation of SPACs in the U.S. The rules, developed from a public consultation launched in March, take effect Friday. "We want the SPAC process to result in good target companies listed [in Singapore] providing investors with more choice and opportunities," Tan Boon Gin, chief executive of Singapore Exchange Regulation, the body that oversees the Singapore Exchange, said in a statement. "To achieve this, you can expect us to focus...

