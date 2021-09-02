Fed. Circ. Mulls Printed Publication Fight In Adobe PTAB Loss

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed open on Thursday to sending Adobe's challenges to two patents on graphics arts technology back to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, suggesting that the board might have erred in determining that two printed publications did not qualify as prior art. The three-judge panel was weighing Adobe's argument that the PTAB was obligated to compare copies of the printed publications it submitted to other existing versions before deciding that Adobe had not met its burden to show that its copies were authentic. Both patents at issue in the consolidated appeals are involved in multidistrict litigation that...

