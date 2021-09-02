The Latest Fed. Circ. Antibody Rulings You Need To Know

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Since the beginning of 2021, the Federal Circuit has invalidated several antibody patents in cases that have deeply split the pharmaceutical industry and taken down a billion-dollar verdict. In the wake of the court's Aug. 26 ruling in Juno v. Kite — where a panel reversed a $1.1 billion infringement judgment against Gilead's Kite Pharma — here is a look at how the judges are handling infringement and invalidity fights over antibody patents. Amgen v. Sanofi, Part 1 The first major Federal Circuit decision over antibody patentability this year came on Feb. 11, when a three-judge panel upheld the invalidation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS