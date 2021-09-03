Epstein Becker Opens Ohio Office With 12-Partner Group

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has opened a Columbus, Ohio, office with a group of 12 partners from Bricker & Eckler LLP as part of a plan to expand Epstein Becker's national footprint. The group includes partners with experience in each of Epstein Becker's three practice areas — health care, employment and litigation — and is led by health care partners Jennifer M. Nelson Carney and Stephen R. Kleinman and employment partner James G. Petrie, according to a Thursday announcement from the firm. In addition to Nelson Carney, Kleinman and Petrie, the group includes Chris Bennington, Jill K. Bigler, Jonathan T. Brollier, Kevin M. Hilvert,...

