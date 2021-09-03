Broker Was No Dupe In Laundering Network, Prosecutor Says

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 4:10 PM BST) -- It is inconceivable that former stockbroker Richard Faithfull was duped into working as a banker for the money laundering operation of an international network of boiler room frauds, prosecutors said at his trial in London on Friday. Faithfull, 31, must have known from the outset that he was handling the proceeds of boiler room frauds, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said in closing argument at Southwark Crown Court. He repeatedly demonstrated that he had "a propensity and desire" to be involved in money laundering, Bisgrove added. Bisgrove said that Faithfull's professionalism and enthusiasm for the role meant it was more likely that he had acted...

