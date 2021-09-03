Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPMorgan Fined €25M In Tax Fraud Settlement With France

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- JPMorgan has agreed to a €25 million ($30 million) fine to settle long-running French government investigations into allegations of tax fraud, the French prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday.

The agreement was disclosed a week after prosecutors had argued that the big U.S. investment bank should be allowed to settle the case rather than proceed to a criminal trial because it had cooperated with authorities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is alleged to have provided financing in 2007 that helped executives at an investment firm evade tax. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.

"Subject to the payment of the public interest fine, the...

