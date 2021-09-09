Businessman Fights To Revive Suit Against Ex-Partners

By Carolina Bolado (September 9, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman urged a Florida appeals court Thursday to revive his claims against former business partners in a joint venture to distribute cellphones in Mexico, arguing that a judgment from a court in Spain should not eclipse his claims in Florida. In oral arguments before the Third District Court of Appeal, Ronald Rosengarten, who represents businessman Javier Ardura, said the lawsuit in Spain involved claims only for Ardura and other investors to recoup an investment into Celistics, a project formed in 2008 in which Mexican company Cel Consumer contracted with Spanish telecom Telefónica to provide international logistical support for all...

