Italy Opens Investigation Of €15B European Fintech Merger

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Italy's antitrust authority has launched an investigation into the planned €15 billion ($17.6 billion) tie-up between European financial technology companies SIA and Nexi, saying the merger could give the resulting company a dominant position in the digital payments space. The two companies unveiled the merger deal in October 2020, saying they aimed to create a single company called PayTech, which would have a market capitalization of over €15 billion. The resulting company would list on Italy's Mercato Telematico Azionario and aimed to be "a European champion in digital payments," the companies said in the announcement at the time. At the time,...

