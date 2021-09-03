Don't Miss It: Fried Frank, Katten Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Fried Frank and Katten. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Fried Frank, Katten Rep $1B Deal For Gummies Maker Fried Frank-led drug development and delivery company Catalent Inc. said Aug. 30 it was buying gummies manufacturer Bettera Holdings LLC from Katten-guided Highlander Partners LP for $1 billion. Catalent said in a statement that the deal for Bettera and its nutritional supplement products will complement its own work in the softgel and oral...

