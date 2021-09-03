WTO Official Sees Movement In Plastics Pollution Dialogue

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A top World Trade Organization official says momentum behind discussions about the environmental implications of the plastics trade has grown in recent years, with an apparent acceleration in trade measures to address plastics pollution. The optimistic outlook was shared by the WTO's deputy director-general, Jean-Marie Paugam, during an event organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and other international groups that convened in Switzerland to discuss plastic pollution on Thursday. Paugam said that an informal dialogue on plastics pollution and environmentally sustainable plastics trade in March that focused on enhancing transparency and international cooperation had boosted discussions about...

