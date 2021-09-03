Senate To Probe Supreme Court's 'Abuse' Of 'Shadow Docket'

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine the U.S. Supreme Court's "abuse" of its so-called shadow docket, which refers to when the justices make decisions on emergency applications without full briefing or argument and is increasingly being relied on in high-profile public policy disputes. The date of the hearing hasn't been announced, but Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that his panel will specifically focus on the high court's 5-4 decision Wednesday near midnight allowing a new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to take effect this week. The ruling has triggered growing outage from Democrats and advocates...

