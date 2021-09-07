Court Says Counterclaims In Pot Software Row Can Proceed

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has allowed cannabis technology company MJ Freeway's counterclaims against a subcontractor to go forward, finding the subcontractor's discussions with the state about the parties' dispute are not protected by judicial privilege. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno said in an order Thursday that at this stage in the litigation, MJ Freeway has sufficiently stated claims for commercial disparagement and defamation against TreCom Systems Group Inc. and denied the subcontractor's partial motion to dismiss. Information technology company TreCom was hired to help MJ Freeway manage seed-to-sale tracking for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program, but TreCom alleges MJ Freeway wrongfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS