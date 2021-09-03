Past Wins Help Attys Prep For Return Of 'Remain In Mexico'

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Immigration attorneys whose practices shifted when President Joe Biden rescinded the "Remain in Mexico" program are experiencing whiplash after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to be reinstated, but past court triumphs may help guide attorneys responding to the program's potential relaunch. Last month, the states of Texas and Missouri successfully challenged the Biden administration's June rescission of the Trump-era policy, formally titled the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forced roughly 70,000 asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration court proceedings in Mexico between January 2019 and the start of this year. Both the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS