How Employers Can Enforce Compliant Vaccine Mandates

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Many employers across various industries are choosing to protect employees — and, where applicable, customers — from ongoing COVID-19 risks and variants by mandating vaccination. Implementing legally compliant policies and practices that make sense for each unique workplace is essential to successfully adjusting to a post-pandemic economy. Considerations differ based on industry, geographic location, workspace design and whether customers or clients also frequent the workplace. Employers must also consider ever-changing federal, state and local safety mandates and guidelines, such as masking requirements. The following piece offers an overview of current federal and certain state laws affecting employers, in addition to practical...

