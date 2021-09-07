UK Banks Want Regulation, Tax Changes To Compete With US

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 1:03 PM BST) -- Britain's government and regulators must ensure that bank taxes are competitive and that financial regulation is "proportionate" if the country wants to dethrone New York as the global financial center in the next five years, the City of London said Tuesday. London is losing ground as an international financial center to New York while other cities strengthen their grip, a trade group has warned. (iStock) TheCityUK, a financial industry trade group, has set out a blueprint to help Britain claw back its Brexit losses. London is losing ground as an international financial center to New York while other cities are strengthening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS