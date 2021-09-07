Alaska Agency Must Examine Hilcorp Gas Leak, Court Finds

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Alaska's top court has ordered state regulators to investigate a Hilcorp Energy Co. pipeline, saying the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission improperly denied a request for a probe into repeated natural gas leaks. The court ruled Friday that the Alaska agency inappropriately determined it lacked jurisdiction to hold a hearing on a leak into Cook Inlet that took place over several months in 2017, and had provided no supporting evidence to back that determination. The state justices said the agency's mission is to investigate and identify oil and gas waste, and therefore it had jurisdiction over the leak after former...

