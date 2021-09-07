LGBTQ Rights Group Ousts Chief Who Gave Cuomo Advice

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 11:51 AM EDT) -- The man who served as the first Black president of LGBTQ advocacy powerhouse the Human Rights Campaign has vowed to fight back after the organization kicked him out following revelations that he helped former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo respond to bombshell sexual harassment allegations. Alphonso David, seen here speaking during a Tennessee roundtable discussion in May, has promised legal action over his firing as Human Rights Campaign president. (John Amis/AP Images for The Human Rights Campaign) Alphonso David, who once served as counsel to the disgraced governor, was fired Monday amid a board-led investigation into allegations that he had been involved in...

