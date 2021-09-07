Transfix Appoints Advance Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Freight transportation software company Transfix Inc. announced on Tuesday that Nicholas Smolansky, a former deputy general counsel at Advance, has joined the company as its top attorney. Transfix said that Smolansky, who will also serve as corporate secretary, will oversee Transfix's legal and regulatory affairs, and assist the company in its strategic development and expansion. Smolansky told Law360 Pulse over email on Tuesday that he will focus on partnering with business teams to "facilitate growth and utilize technology to improve the legal services we deliver." "I'm looking forward to creating a culture where the legal department is focused on providing strategic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS