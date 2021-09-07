Attorney Leaves Public Service to Join McNees Wallace

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC this week welcomed a veteran trial attorney with more than 15 years' experience working in state and federal government to the firm's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office. M. Abbegael Giunta has joined McNees Wallace as an of counsel attorney in its labor and employment and public finance and government services groups. Giunta told Law360 Pulse that she decided to move to McNees Wallace based on its reputation in the legal community and on her own interactions with attorneys from the firm. "Over the years, all of the McNees attorneys I have come in contact with proved to be...

