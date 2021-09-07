EPA Considering Updates To Waste-To-Energy Regs

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took steps Tuesday toward changing its regulation of a renewable energy process known as gasification, which produces energy or other products from waste. The agency announced it is seeking comments and input as it evaluates the potential changes to gasification and pyrolysis regulations under the Clean Air Act. It's scheduled to post an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to the Federal Register. The move would change regulations for the process of using solid or semisolid waste — including municipal solid waste, plastics, tires, hospital waste, sludge, biomass and other fuels — to create energy or other...

