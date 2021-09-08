State Judge Lets Fla. School Boards Enforce Mask Mandates

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Wednesday cleared local school boards to immediately enforce COVID-19 face mask mandates while Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education appeal the court's recent rejection of their blanket ban against such protections. Ruling at the conclusion of a Zoom hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper granted an emergency motion filed by a group of parents who had successfully challenged the statewide ban, and he vacated an automatic stay triggered by the appeal filed last week by DeSantis, the DOE and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Judge Cooper said he found the parents had demonstrated...

