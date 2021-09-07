AbbVie Settles Patent Dispute Over Muscle Stimulation Tech

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- AbbVie has agreed to pay BTL Industries an undisclosed sum to settle patent litigation over muscle stimulation technology used for aesthetic purposes, the latter company said Tuesday. BTL's statement announcing the settlement says only that it will receive money from AbbVie, that the terms are otherwise confidential and that all litigation between the pair will be dismissed. Court records show the litigation spanning from Delaware federal court to the U.S. International Trade Commission to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. "We are very pleased with the outcome of this settlement," BTL executive Ron Borsheim said in a statement. "BTL will continue...

