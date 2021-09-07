SEC Says Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Plan Releases Should Be Opt-In

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC's shareholders should be asked if they want to release their third-party litigation claims in its Chapter 11 plan, instead of their consent being assumed. In a filing Friday, the SEC said the law supports switching the shareholder release provisions on Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan from "opt-out" to "opt-in," as the shareholders are getting neither a vote on nor benefits under the plan. "Thus, even if this court were to accept that consent may be implied from inaction in cases where shareholders receive consideration, almost all of...

