Pa. Lawmaker, Parents' Suit Calls School Mask Mandate Illegal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Republican leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate has filed a challenge to Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide school mask mandate, arguing that with the legislature's termination of the pandemic emergency declaration, the acting secretary of health couldn't issue such an order without going through the regulatory review process. Filing the suit in Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court "individually and as a parent of two minor school children," state Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman joined other parents and two private schools in challenging the governor's mandate that almost all students, teachers, volunteers and visitors wear face coverings in school settings and day care facilities,...

