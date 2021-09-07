Stream TV Contests Creditor Sanctions Bid In Ch. 7 Appeal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Television technology company Stream TV has fired back against creditors seeking sanctions for what they claim are abusive bankruptcy filings, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it's not to blame for the creditors' expenses. In a motion filed Friday, Stream TV also argued U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens no longer has the jurisdiction to impose sanctions on the company over a short-lived Chapter 7 case filed after the dismissal of its Chapter 11 case in May and denied creditor SeeCubic Inc.'s claims it is trying to stall the enforcement of an asset transfer under a pre-bankruptcy contract. "The debtor has acted...

