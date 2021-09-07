Thai Regulator Seeks To Shut Down Crypto Exchange Huobi

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Thailand's securities regulator is seeking to revoke Huobi's digital asset exchange license and have it return all client assets within three months, saying the company has fallen short on regulatory compliance. The board of Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday prolonged the suspension on Huobi's services in the country, and said it had resolved to propose that the minister of finance consider revoking the company's license altogether. Huobi Thailand Co. Ltd., also called Dsdaq Thailand Co. Ltd., is also required to return all assets to its clients within three months, the announcement said. The SEC board said Huobi had failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS