Marsh McLennan Names New Global Compliance Chief

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Professional services firm Marsh McLennan named a new global chief compliance officer Tuesday, selecting the former U.S. compliance head of its insurance brokerage subsidiary Marsh to fill the gaps left by two recent in-house legal promotions. Denise Sanchez will lead Marsh McLennan's global compliance strategy by partnering with compliance officers across the company's four businesses, according to a company announcement. Marsh McLennan, which has annual revenue of over $18 billion, includes a family of risk, capital, and people-focused businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, according to the company. Effective Tuesday, Sanchez will report to general counsel Peter J....

