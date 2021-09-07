Mich. Sens. Aim To Ax Morality Clause From Medical Pot Law

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state lawmaker has introduced legislation to remove a "moral character" clause from the statute governing who can receive a license in the state's medical marijuana market. According to the bill's sponsor, state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, the bill is a necessary step toward repairing the damage caused by cannabis prohibition, as well as aligning the legacy medical regime with the new adult-use recreational law, which features no such morality clause. "Removing the 'moral character clause' eliminates unnecessary subjectivity from the licensure process," Irwin said in a statement. "People with prior marijuana-related convictions should not be excluded from participating...

