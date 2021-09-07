Yale Hospital Wants To Probe Older Docs' Outside Diagnoses

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Yale New Haven Hospital said its doctors' cognitive health is fair game for questioning in an age discrimination lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing the agency of obstructing it from trying to show its testing process for older doctors is effective. In a filing Friday opposing the EEOC's August motion for a protective order, the hospital told U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant that it shouldn't be barred from asking certain questions about its doctors' cognitive health during depositions. The discovery process is supposed to be "broad and liberal," Yale New Haven argued. "The EEOC's motion represents an...

