Brooklyn Public Defender Staff Votes To Unionize

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of staff members at the public defender's office in Brooklyn, New York, voted to unionize with the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys after months of organizing, the union said. A majority of nonmanagerial staff at Brooklyn Defender Services elected to join the UAW Local 2325 chapter of the union, forcing nonprofit management into contract negotiations, organizers said. The National Labor Relations Board vote was officially counted Friday night after the bargaining unit's 360 members had weeks to cast their ballots. With 207 votes for unionizing and 83 against, more than 71% agreed to join UAW Local 2325, according to union...

