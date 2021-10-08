Legal Sector Adds 4,300 Jobs For 2nd Month In Row

By Sarah Martinson (October 8, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The legal sector added 4,300 jobs for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, as the industry continues to rebound from economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery of the U.S. economy as a whole continued to decline in September, adding only 194,000 jobs, down from 235,000 jobs in August and 1 million jobs in July, according to the report. Overall, unemployment declined 0.4 percentage point to 4.8%. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a Friday statement that the American unemployment rate is the lowest it...

