Reps. Reintroduce Bill To Keep 'Patent Trolls' Out Of ITC

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. House of Representatives members reintroduced a bill Tuesday that aims to restrict the ability of patent licensing companies to file suits at the U.S. International Trade Commission, saying the legislation would help protect American companies. The Advancing America's Interests Act, or H.R. 8037, is sponsored by Reps. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and was first introduced in August 2020 but did not gain much traction. The reintroduced bill, which appears to be identical to last year's, received praise from some major tech companies, much as it did the first time around. "As we begin to rebuild our...

