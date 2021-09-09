O'Melveny Adds Capital Markets Pro From Simpson Thacher

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 9, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Continuing to bolster its growing technology practice, O'Melveny & Myers LLP has snatched a capital markets pro from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in San Francisco. E. Ryan Coombs, who was a counsel in Simpson Thacher's Palo Alto office, will join O'Melveny's capital markets practice, focusing on working on a variety of transactions for technology companies. Coombs is the fourth California technology-focused partner the firm has hired since June, marking a significant expansion into the West Coast tech market. "Ryan has worked on some of the largest IPOs and capital markets transactions in recent memory, and that experience will benefit our...

