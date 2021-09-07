CFPB Says Nonprofit's Income-Share Agreements Are Loans

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has settled with a Virginia education finance nonprofit for allegedly misrepresenting its income-share agreements, putting other providers of similar student financial products on notice with a consent order unveiled Tuesday. The CFPB said in its order that Alexandria-based Better Future Forward Inc. misled consumers into thinking its income-share agreements weren't student loans when in fact they did legally qualify as such under federal consumer financial law, the first time the agency has made this finding in an enforcement action. BFF also failed to give applicants the proper disclosures required for student loans and structured some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS