Receiver In $7B Stanford Ponzi Row Seeks $2.2M In Fees

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed receiver of the $7 billion scheme run by convicted Ponzi scammer R. Allen Stanford on Tuesday requested approval of $2.2 million in fees and expenses incurred between March 1 and April 30. The receiver, Ralph S. Janvey, is currently seeking approval of $2.2 million by the court and an additional $14,087 in connection to activities of the Official Stanford Investors Committee, as well as permission to seek payment of $230,750 in holdback at a later date. Janvey said in the application filed with the Northern District of Texas that total fees and expenses in the period amounted to over...

