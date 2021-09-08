Insurers Concerned Over Regulatory Burden In Ireland

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 12:31 PM BST) -- Three in five insurers are worried over the level of regulation in Ireland, according to a survey published on Wednesday, almost a year into a wide-ranging reform program designed to drive down the cost of cover for consumers. The survey, by PricewaterhouseCoopers and trade body Insurance Ireland, found that 59% of insurers are concerned about "over-regulation" in the country. Ireland embarked in an ambitious reform program in December, following concerns that the growing cost of insurance had placed a burden on consumer and businesses as they shopped for cover. Since then, the country has shaken up personal injury law and cracked down on...

