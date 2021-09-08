Kirkland Advises Insurance Co. Davies On Lloyd's Agent Buy

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 11:18 AM BST) -- Insurance services company Davies Group Ltd. said on Wednesday that it will buy Lloyd's of London managing agency Asta Capital in a deal it claims will boost its growing international business. Private equity-backed Davies declined to comment on how much it was paying for Asta Capital Ltd., which operates 10 Lloyd's syndicates and reported a turnover of £39 million ($53.6 million) last year. The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions for Davies in recent years, including insurance law firm Keoghs LLP in 2020. "To compete and win in an increasingly integrated global insurance market, it is essential that we...

