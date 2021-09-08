Insurance Fraud Bureau Links Register, Hub To Tackle Scams

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 1:52 PM BST) -- The Insurance Fraud Bureau has linked its fraud register to its intelligence hub, a move which it says could make the investigation and prevention services it provides to the sector more efficient. Combining the register with the fraud hub — used by the insurance industry to investigate potential scams — on a single platform is an important step toward keeping abreast with criminals, the bureau, which works with police and regulators to tackle fraud, said on Tuesday. The move will also help to improve the quality and timeliness of information, the not-for-profit body added. The register holds information from the sector about suspected fraudsters, while...

