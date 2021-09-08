EU Watchdogs Urge Commission To Enact Basel III Reforms

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 3:48 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdogs have told the European Commission to implement Basel III reforms as soon as possible because they remain "critically important" for addressing shortcomings in existing rules, after the executive body pushed the rules back by a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority called on the commission to bring the Basel III rules into force in a "full, timely and faithful manner." The regulators said that the reforms are essential for ensuring that banks can withstand crises and are necessary for the global financial system to function properly. The global Basel III...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS