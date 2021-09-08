Global Body Publishes Guidelines On AI In Asset Management

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 4:50 PM BST) -- An international body for regulators in securities markets has published new guidance regulating the use of artificial intelligence by asset managers, as the technology grows in popularity in the financial sector. The International Organization of Securities Commissions said on Tuesday that its new guidance will help asset managers and market intermediaries such as brokers ensure that their use of AI does not pose risks to the stability of financial markets or to consumers. Asset managers are increasingly using AI and machine learning to save time and costs as the technology develops, the group said, but they need to be aware of...

