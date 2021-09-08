4 Firms Craft Perrigo's $2.1B Deal For PE-Owned Self Care Co

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Perrigo Co. will pay roughly €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) to acquire consumer self-care company HRA Pharma, from affiliates of private equity firm Astorg Partners and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction put together by four law firms. The cash agreement sees Dublin-headquartered Perrigo Co. PLC picking up Paris-based HRA, also called Héra SAS, which has historically focused on over-the-counter health-related products for women, according to a statement. HRA Pharma is most well known for blister care products under the Compeed brand, women's health products under the ellaOne brand, and scar care products under the Mederma brand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS