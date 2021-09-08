SFO To Revisit Confiscation In £740M Mortgage Fraud Case

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 5:12 PM BST) -- The man who orchestrated Britain's biggest ever mortgage fraud worth £740 million ($1 billion) will face renewed confiscation proceedings by the Serious Fraud Office in January, the agency confirmed at a hearing Wednesday. The SFO is seeking to increase its £3.25 million confiscation order imposed on Achilleas Kallakis in 2013 by £92,500 using section 22 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. This allows prosecutors to ask the court to reconsider the available amount of a confiscation order. The news came at a case management hearing at Southwark Crown Court. The section applies in instances when there is a disparity between the...

