Biden's Latest Judicial Noms Include Trio For 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:53 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his seventh round of judicial nominees, including three picks for the California-based Ninth Circuit and another three selections for district judgeships in the state. The James R. Browning United States Courthouse building is a courthouse for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated three judges for the Ninth Circuit, including U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The selections include one who would become the first Korean American woman to serve as an appellate judge and another who would become the second Black woman ever to be on...

