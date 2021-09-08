Coin Metrics Snags Refinitiv Top Attorney For GC Role

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency financial insights company Coin Metrics announced on Wednesday that it has tapped Refinitiv Americas general counsel Shmuel Bulka to serve as its top attorney. The Boston-based Coin Metrics said it hired Bulka to become its new general counsel, while Bruce Traan was chosen to serve as chief index officer. The company, which was founded in 2017, brands itself as a provider of cryptocurrency financial intelligence, including network data, market data and indexes. Coin Metrics CEO Tim Rice said that both the new executives have "hit the ground running to bring significant value to our clients and partners." Bulka joined Coin...

