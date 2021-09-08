PTAB Wipes Out BASF Patent On Fatty Acid

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has sided with the Australian national research agency's arguments to ax a BASF unit's patent covering a kind of fatty acid used to fortify food, finding that the patent doesn't enable what it says it does. The ruling from the patent board came down Tuesday and threw out all 23 claims in a patent that BASF Plant Sciences GmbH secured from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2019. It had been challenged a year later by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australia's national science agency, in a post-grant review proceeding that the...

