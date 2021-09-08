Student Vaccine Mandate Considerations For Private Schools

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals ages 16 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been approved for those 16 and up under an emergency use authorization, or EUA, originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020. The Pfizer-BioNTech EUA was expanded on May 10, 2021, to include children ages 12-15, and the vaccine still remains in EUA status for this age group. Nevertheless, both the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 and over, and the EUA for 12- to 15-year-olds, may require K-12 schools to quickly firm up their position on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS