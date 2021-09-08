Coal Plant Fight Belongs In Montana, Co-Owner Says

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A co-owner of Montana coal plant units says that a contested effort by utilities to shut down operations must be arbitrated in the Treasure State, despite arguments that a decades-old operating agreement explicitly identifies Washington as the venue. Talen Montana LLC on Tuesday pushed back on a motion for summary judgment filed by utility co-owners of two coal-fired steam-generating units in Colstrip, Montana, saying that an attack on an amendment to state law that focuses arbitration proceedings in Montana missed the mark. Talen, which has argued alongside fellow defendant NorthWestern Corp. that the units can't be shut down without unanimous consent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS